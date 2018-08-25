Logan Paul And KSI Fight Tonight In The YouTube Showdown!

Paul Logan And KSI Fight Tonight!

Logan Paul and KSI are certainly some of the highest profile YouTube personalities. For months though, talk of their boxing match has been made. Well, after all the talk and hype, tonight, in Manchester, it’s finally set to happen.

While this might seem exciting though, I’m not entirely certain what I make of this bout. Is this serious or is it just a bit of a sideshow?

When Is The Fight?

The fight is being held at the Manchester Arena. Although it may be subject to delays the stream will start at 5:30 PM (GMT).

There are, of course, more than a few question marks surrounding the fight itself. Namely, just how serious it will be. Neither of them has any notable boxing experience and we’re left to wonder if this fight will be taken seriously or whether we’re just going to see a highly choreographed event allowing everyone to cash-in on their YouTube stardom.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Where Can I Watch It?

The fight will be streamed live on youtube. You can check out the page in the link here.

There is, however, a little catch. Unlike KSI’s fight last year, which was streamed for free, this is a pay-per-view event. As such, it’ll cost you £7.50 to watch the fight.

Who Will Win?

If I was going to put money on it (and I’m not) I’d bet on Logan Paul to win within 5 rounds. Given that he used to wrestle at state-level, of the two he has much more experience in my opinion in a competitive environment. He also has both a height and reach advantage. Given that KSI is British though, it is a little bit of heart and head here.

What do you think? Whose going to win? Are you paying to watch it? – Let us know in the comments!