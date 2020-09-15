PC Getting Halo 3: ODST Very Soon!

Good news everybody! It looks like Microsoft will be releasing Halo 3: ODST on Halo: The Master Chief Collection very soon. Of course, it’s already available on the Xbox One, so no big rush there. However, the PC version of the game and on Steam will be able to enjoy the fully remastered campaign and firefight for the first time!

Without a doubt, the work the team has been doing to get everything ported over is nothing short of astonishing. They’ve been really open about the process, and listening to user feedback for each game and improving them along the way. Given the mess that TMCC was in at the start, it’s been a heck of a road to redemption ever since and it’s one of the best gaming packages you can play today.

If you’ve never played ODST, you’ll certainly find this one a bit of a departure. You don’t play as Master Chief, but rather an Orbital Drop Shock Trooper. Does that make the experience less fun? Absolutely not, and the story on this game is truly fantastic.

Halo 3: ODST can be played at 4K, with 60+ FPS and with PC features such as keyboard, mouse, ultrawide displays, FOV sliders, and much more. It’ll be available to play on September 22nd! Of course, it’s also included in Xbox Games Pass Ultimate too.