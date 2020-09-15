PC Getting Halo 3: ODST Very Soon!

/ 4 seconds ago

Good news everybody! It looks like Microsoft will be releasing Halo 3: ODST on Halo: The Master Chief Collection very soon. Of course, it’s already available on the Xbox One, so no big rush there. However, the PC version of the game and on Steam will be able to enjoy the fully remastered campaign and firefight for the first time!

Without a doubt, the work the team has been doing to get everything ported over is nothing short of astonishing. They’ve been really open about the process, and listening to user feedback for each game and improving them along the way. Given the mess that TMCC was in at the start, it’s been a heck of a road to redemption ever since and it’s one of the best gaming packages you can play today.

PC Getting Halo 3: ODST Very Soon!

If you’ve never played ODST, you’ll certainly find this one a bit of a departure. You don’t play as Master Chief, but rather an Orbital Drop Shock Trooper. Does that make the experience less fun? Absolutely not, and the story on this game is truly fantastic.

Halo 3: ODST can be played at 4K, with 60+ FPS and with PC features such as keyboard, mouse, ultrawide displays, FOV sliders, and much more. It’ll be available to play on September 22nd! Of course, it’s also included in Xbox Games Pass Ultimate too.

“Halo 3: ODST is arriving on PC as the fifth installment of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on September 22nd. Now optimized for PC, experience the fully remastered campaign and fight to survive as long as you can in a freshly updated version of ODST’s Firefight!” – YouTube

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

  • Archives


Send this to a friend