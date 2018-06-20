Kickstarter Launched For Bizarre PC Tower Backpack

Kickstarter Launched For PC Tower Backpack

We at eTeknix would be the first to admit that if you own a mid-large sized PC chassis, moving it around can be quite tricky. Often they are heavy, cumbersome and unless your tower has a handle often hard to get a good purchase on. Please note though that we used the words occasionally and tricky, not often and impossible.

It seems, however, that someone wants to design a solution to a problem I suspect hardly anyone has. Following the launch of a Kickstarter campaign, Crazzie Pro Gear is touting what they believe to be the worlds first backpack designed specifically to hold a mid-sized PC chassis and all the cables and components necessary for transport.

If This Was Dragons Den, We’d Already Be Out!

Firstly, we should point out that we don’t want to sound unkind… but we’re probably going to.

This has to be one of the most ridiculous technology based Kickstarter projects we have seen for quite a while. Firstly, let’s just address the very nature of the product. It’s a PC Tower. Now, unless you have fitted some castanets to the bottom of yours, they are not really designed for the purpose of being regularly moved and transported. If you wanted a PC that was portable, there are these things called laptops that are generally much smaller and lighter. As such, I’m not entirely sure who would want this product.

There Is Already A Solution To This!

One of the biggest issues we have for this product though is that there is already something out that does this. They’re called suitcases! Even if you don’t want one of them there are plenty of backpacks large enough to hold a PC tower. This does, however, get worse. Some of the marketing shows that this backpack can be converted to have a pulley. Even their own advertising shows that this is just a suitcase if you do that!

The only major selling point this product seems to have is that it’s large enough to fit a mid-sized PC chassis. That’s it! Even then, call me cynical, but it would probably still be a squeeze for your average gaming chassis.

Now, you might be arguing that this backpack might have some extra padding or something to protect it. The short answer is, not as far as we can see in the product description. Additionally, a good backpack or suitcase has more than enough protection to stop PC towers (which are already quite sturdy in themselves) getting damaged.

How Much Does This Monstrosity Cost?

To get in on the Kickstarter at a level in which you will get your very own Crazzie Pro Gear PC Tower Backpack, you would need to put in $149. Now, surely, for less than half of this, you could get a really nice big backpack or suitcase.

In conclusion, we are not surprised in the slightest that this has only managed to make around $3000 of the $60,000 target. In fact, scratch that. We’re amazed it’s found itself $3000 worth of backers. We just honestly fail to see exactly who this is appealing to. Even then, why you’d want to spend $149 on this!

If you are interested, you can visit the official Kickstarter page here. Frankly though, we have no idea why you would want this. If you want our opinion, if you really need something like this in your life, spend around a third of the money on a nice suitcase! You’ll get better value for money, plus you can use it for your holidays!

