PCIe Solid State Drive Ownership Nears Parity With SATA

PCIe SSD Drives To Match SATA Before End 2019

There is quite a common question asked in this industry. Namely, what is the least expensive way to make my PC perform better? For years, the answer to that was upgrading the RAM. With memory prices soaring in the last 5 years, however, the answer has evolved somewhat since then into what is essentially still a relatively new technology.

The answer to the question now is probably upgrading to a Solid State Drive.

With more motherboards supporting NVMe drives, however, it seems that in a report via PCGamesN, even that answer may technically be set to shift into a more technical area.

Why? Well because industry analysts are predicting that by the end of 2019, owners of NMVe SSDs will be equal to those on the older SATA platform.

PCIe VS SATA

At the time of writing, there are essentially two ways in which your system can connect to a solid state drive. This can by by either a SATA connector on a 2.5″ drive or it can be via PCIe on an NMVe port on your motherboard. Well, presuming your motherboard is relatively modern. Lets say within the last 3 years.

Typically, NVMe offers faster speeds thanks to the utilisation of the PCIe ports, but in terms of pricing, despite it being a pretty significantly newer technology, it seems people are loving it!

It is, however, surprising to hear industry predictions that adoption rates for NMVe drives will be equal to SATA before the end of the year. With a market surge of around 50%, however, and a very relative price tag, if your motherboard has an NMVe slot, you really should give it a try!

What do you think? Do you own a SSD drive? If so, which type? – Let us know in the comments!