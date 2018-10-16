Peter Dinklage May Have Dropped Game of Thrones Ending Hint

With the filming of Game of Thrones finally wrapped up, at this point we’re just waiting for post-production to dots the i’s and cross the t’s. Hopefully, that’s not too far off as we’re still waiting to be told when the final series will actually start airing!

In a report via Polygon though, Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion, has dropped more than a little hint about how it might all end for him. So if you want to avoid finding out (or at least speculating out) then look away now!

How Does It End?

While he doesn’t go into details on how the show will end (for obvious reasons) he has dropped a pretty major hint about how it all goes for Tyrion. In a nutshell, it doesn’t sound too promising. He has said: “It’s always anticlimactic for the character’s last day. Nothing is shot chronologically, so you don’t get some big mountaintop scene or anything. It’s just, ‘That’s a wrap on Peter Dinklage. But as anticlimactic as it was, my last day was also beautifully bittersweet. A lot of people whom I love were on set that day. Even if they weren’t working, they came to set, which was beautiful.”

He then added the rather concerning afterthought: “I feel very, very — I’m trying to find the right word. I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is — death can be a great way out.”

Will He Survive?

Over the previous seasons, Tyrion has had more than a few close shaves with death. Has his luck finally run out? Well, sadly, we’ve got to wait to find out. With the final series expected to air in 2019 though, fortunately, at the very least, we should soon start seeing promos for when the final season starts airing.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!