Petition For Teachers To Qualify For Amazon Prime Discount

Petition Launches To Extend Student Discount On Amazon Prime To Teachers

Although not necessary for everyone, I must confess that having an Amazon Prime membership does have its perks. Not only do you get access to the TV and media that they produce, but you also get super fast delivery on the vast majority of the items they have for sale on their website.

To encourage and help students, Amazon has for some time offered a pretty hefty 50% discount. This generally tends to reduce the annual price to less than £60 a year and for everything it offers, it can be a fantastic option. It seems, however, that many people believe that such a significant discount should also be passed onto teachers.

Online Petition

An online petition has been launched on change.org calling for Amazon chief Jeff Bezos to include teachers in a discount program. A program that would ideally see them offered the same level of reduction that students are.

The concept behind the petition is that a teacher is just as likely to need or use an Amazon product as a student. Therefore, based on this premise, there is no reason why teachers should currently be excluded from the Amazon Prime discount.

Already Successful!

The petition was only launched a short time ago. Despite this, it is clearly a very popular concept. With a target of 200,000 signatures, at the time of writing, it already has over 198,000. I, therefore, daresay that by the time you read this it will have passed it mark and then some.

As for whether Amazon will do it, I suspect that they might. Teachers are, after all, a much smaller demographic than students and as such offering them a discount would not impact them significantly.

If you are interested in signing this petition, you can do so at the following link!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!