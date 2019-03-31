Pewdiepie Fan Releases Ransomware To Promote Subscribers

Subscribe To Pewdiepie Ransomware

The existence of malware is hardly a new thing. In the last few years, however, the more malicious trend of ransomware has become more and more common.

Rather than destroying a computer per-say, ransomware generally locks out the users files via encryption. The only way to get them back is to pay a ‘ranson’ (usually in bitcoin) and even then, it’s hardly a guarantee.

In a report via TheStar, however, it seems that the latest ransomware trending has bizarre links to the current subscriber battle between Pewdiepie and T-Series.

What Does It Do?

Well, put simply, the ransomware locks out all your system files until a certain target has been met. Namely, that Pewdiepie reaches 100 million subscribers before T-Series.

This, in itself, is a questionably target. While the two have been swapping the top spot for about 2 months now, T-Series has taken a pretty strong (but not overwhelming lead).

What Happens If T-Series Wins?

Well, that’s a rather simple one. The ransomware warns that if T-Series hits the 100 million mark first, the key to decrypt your files will be deleted.

At the time of writing, it is unclear who created the virus. In addition, it’s also more than a little uncertain how many have been affected by it. If you did, however, need to have your arm twisted to hit that subscribe button, this could prove to be a powerful (if illegal) solution.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!