Phanteks Announces New Universal Fan Controller

Simple Solution for Fan Management

Phanteks is announcing a new accessory which should fit every well inside their chassis products. This is the new Universal Fan Controller and it supports up to 8 fans simultaneously. Allowing users to easily manage all active fans into one hub, powered by a single SATA power connector.

It supports both 3-pin and 4-pin PWM fans and even comes with a mini hardware controller. This lets users load silent, balanced and performance presets with a press of a single button.

Best of all, it can easily mount inside any chassis with its built-in magnets. In case you have an aluminium or non-magnetic chassis, there is also an adhesive+velcro mount included in the accessory.

How Much is this Phanteks Universal Fan Controller?



Phanteks offers the this new fan controller for €19.90/£17.90 and will be available starting April.