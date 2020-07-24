Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 With High Performance Fabric Revealed

Phanteks has just announced the successor to the original Enthoo Pro case, the Enthoo Pro 2. It’s basically the same case you know and love, but with a few tweaks and adjustments to make it better than ever. Just like its predecessor, the Pro 2 is a full-tower PC case built for the professionals and enthusiasts. With increased space, enhanced versatility and state-of-the-art features, it’s now the perfect solution for the modern workstation.

Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2

Cooling is important when it comes to building a PC, even more so when you’re going down the extreme computing and enthusiast side. A workstation or server isn’t going to last long if it’s running hot.

High airflow performance is central to the new Enthoo Pro 2. The front panel is designed with Phanteks’ innovative “High-Performance Fabric” to deliver more airflow through than other conventional metal mesh and provide exceptional cooling in a full-tower package. The design story continues inside the Pro 2 with the versatile interior that brings an extensive scope of high-end configuration options.

Cooling and Beyond

Based on the Enthoo 719 interior, the Enthoo Pro 2 comes with professional features with 15 fan locations, dual 480 radiator support, massive storage capacity (up to 12x HDDs / 11x SSDs), and dual-system support (out of the box). Likely more fans and storage that most customers will need, but who cares!

Price and Availability

The Enthoo Pro 2 and Enthoo Pro 2 Closed will be available later this month. The Enthoo Pro 2 will retail for $139.99 / €139.90 / £124.99 while the Enthoo Pro 2 Closed will retail for $129.99 / €129.90 / £115.99.