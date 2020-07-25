Phanteks Launches the Enthoo Pro 2 Case

Phanteks has today announced the successor to the original Enthoo Pro case, the Enthoo Pro 2. Just like its predecessor, the Pro 2 is a full-tower PC case built for professionals and enthusiasts. With increased space, enhanced versatility, and state-of-the-art features, it’s now the perfect solution for the modern workstation.

Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 Case

High airflow performance is central to the new Enthoo Pro 2. The front panel is designed with Phanteks’ innovative “High-Performance Fabric” to deliver more airflow through than other conventional metal mesh and provide exceptional cooling in a full-tower package. The design story continues inside the Pro 2 with the versatile interior that brings an extensive scope of high-end configuration options.

Based on the Enthoo 719 interior, the Enthoo Pro 2 comes with professional features with 15 fan locations, dual 480 radiator support, massive storage capacity (up to 12x HDDs / 11x SSDs), and dual-system support (out of the box).

Specifications

Price & Availability

Phanteks has announced that both the Enthoo Pro 2 and Enthoo Pro 2 Closed will be available with retailers later this month. As for pricing, Phenteks has also confirmed the following MSRP’s

  • Enthoo Pro 2 – $139.99 / €139.90 / £124.99
  • Enthoo Pro 2 Closed – $129.99 / €129.90 / £115.99.

For more information on this new chassis release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

