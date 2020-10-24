Philips 272E1GAJ 144hz Gaming Monitor Review
Peter Donnell / 4 seconds ago
There’s no shortage of great monitors these days, with every major brand offering a pretty solid range. Of course, few brands can match the mighty Philips when it comes to choice, features and performance! We’ve had some very impressive displays on eTeknix from them in the past, and the new Philips 272E1GAJ looks set to dazzle us again. It promises impressive performance for PC gamers who seek silky smooth frame rates thanks to its 144hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT. It uses a 1080p panel, which might not seem like enough to some gamers, but that does mean the price is much more palatable.
Philips 272E1GAJ 144hz Gaming Monitor
The panel is a 27″ VA design, so a really good size for desktop use and gaming, it’s really in a sweet spot for size, price and overall performance. Because it’s VA, you get 178-degree viewing angles, and since it’s Philips, we expect fantastic colour reproduction as standard too. While I doubt many gamers will swing for them, you’ll be happy to know it also includes a pair of built-in 3w speakers. There’s a basic stand included too, but it’ll support a VESA mount if you want to stick it on a custom stand, wall mount, or arm.
Features
- 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
- 27″ VA Panel
- Wide Viewing Angles (178/178)
- 144 Hz Refresh Rate
- 1ms MPRT
- SmartImage Game Mode
- Ultra Wide-Colour
- Flicker-Free & LowBlue Mode
- Built-in Stereo Speakers ( 2 x 3w)
What Philips Had to Say
The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. Sync technology, 144 Hz fast refresh rate and 1ms deliver smooth entertainment experience no matter whether playing games and watching movies.