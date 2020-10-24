Philips 272E1GAJ 144hz Gaming Monitor Review

There’s no shortage of great monitors these days, with every major brand offering a pretty solid range. Of course, few brands can match the mighty Philips when it comes to choice, features and performance! We’ve had some very impressive displays on eTeknix from them in the past, and the new Philips 272E1GAJ looks set to dazzle us again. It promises impressive performance for PC gamers who seek silky smooth frame rates thanks to its 144hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT. It uses a 1080p panel, which might not seem like enough to some gamers, but that does mean the price is much more palatable.

Philips 272E1GAJ 144hz Gaming Monitor

The panel is a 27″ VA design, so a really good size for desktop use and gaming, it’s really in a sweet spot for size, price and overall performance. Because it’s VA, you get 178-degree viewing angles, and since it’s Philips, we expect fantastic colour reproduction as standard too. While I doubt many gamers will swing for them, you’ll be happy to know it also includes a pair of built-in 3w speakers. There’s a basic stand included too, but it’ll support a VESA mount if you want to stick it on a custom stand, wall mount, or arm.

Features

1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

27″ VA Panel

Wide Viewing Angles (178/178)

144 Hz Refresh Rate

1ms MPRT

SmartImage Game Mode

Ultra Wide-Colour

Flicker-Free & LowBlue Mode

Built-in Stereo Speakers ( 2 x 3w)

What Philips Had to Say