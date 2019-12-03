Philips 276C8 QHD Monitor Launching This Month

Philips has just revealed its latest monitor, the Moda 276C8, and it looks to be pretty well equipped and reasonably priced. The LCD monitor features a 1440p panel, which is a nice sweet spot for gaming as well as productivity.

It comes with a little bit of everything, such as USB-C for added flexibility and connectivity. Furthermore, there’s a fantastic 27 inch Quad HD panel that also delivers AMD FreeSync technology.

The main selling points are clear, but little details like the slim bezel, compact base unit, thin panel and good connectivity should make it easy to live with too. Plus, with it having an IPS panel, it will provide good viewing angles and higher colour accuracy.

Philips 276C8

The monitor is incredibly slim, measuring a mere 6.1 mm and presenting an attractive contemporary appearance that complements all manner of work and living spaces. The monitor’s thin, stylish panel and geometric stand design earned it a 2018 Red Dot Design Award, which recognises the best in design and business.

What Philips Had to Say

“The Philips 276C8 features a host of innovative technologies that deliver stunning images, from 3D graphics to photography to movies to office applications and infinitely more. CrystalClear QHD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution brings every image to life, while IPS panel technology offers wide viewing angles and high colour accuracy. The monitor is also equipped with Ultra Wide-Color technology, which offers an exceptionally wide spectrum of colours for a richer, more vivid result. And for gaming enthusiasts, this monitor features AMD FreeSync™ technology and fast response time for silky smooth, artefact-free gameplay. To ensure that users can enjoy the Philips 276C8 without fearing for their vision, the monitor also offers several features designed with users’ wellbeing in mind, such as LowBlue Mode and EasyRead technology.”

Price and Availability

The Philips 276C8 monitor will be available from December with an RRP of £329. You can find out further information from the official Philips product page here.