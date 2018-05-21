Philips 328P6A QHD HDR 32-Inch Monitor Review

Philips 328P6A

There are many buzz words in the monitor world, and even more so in the TV world. Philips is ready to deliver on plenty of cool buzzwords too with their new 328P6A monitor; not the most inspiring product name, I will admit. With a QHD, HDR and IPS onboard, this monitor is set to stun. For those less technically inclined, that’s a 2560 x 1440 resolution panel, with High Dynamic Range (HDR) for incredible brightness, deep blacks, and phenomenal colour reproduction. For those doing content creation for HDR workflows, gaming in HDR, or even just enjoying movies and YouTube videos in HDR, this is going to look stunning.

Please note that while this monitor does support HDR, it’s virtually impossible for us to show you this tech in action unless our pictures were taken in HDR and displayed on your own HDR monitor. The image above is an example of the kind of difference you would see but represented in a way that is viewable on an SDR monitor. The real world difference is quite a lot more dramatic.

Features

The 328P6A features USB C Docking and display connectivity and options for both HDMI and DP connections. However, it’s the colour support that really stands out. With 99% Adobe RGB and 100% sRGB, the monitors 10-bit IPS panel is sure to deliver the kind of balanced and accurate colours required for professional photo and video editors. Of course, for the end user, it also means an accurate reproduction of your digital content.

USB C Docking

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Pro colour standards 99% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB

10-bit IPS technology for full colours and wide viewing angle

LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

Built-in RJ-45 Ethernet gives data security

Power and re-charge compatible notebook from the monitor

View Crystalclear QHD 2560 x 1440 images

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Philips Had to Say

“High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating colour, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colours never before seen on a display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.” – Philips

What’s in the Box

Everything you need to set comes included in the box. The stand comes in two parts, with a weighted base, and a raised arm section.

The arm features a cable pass-through cut-out, as well as height and angle adjustability.

They can be fitted together without the use of tools. However, you will need a screwdriver to mount the monitor to the stand.

This monitor comes calibrated out of the factory, and to prove that, Philips included a before and after calibration chart.

Cables galore in here too, with HDMI, USB Type-C, VGA, Display Port, MiniDP, 3.5mm AUX and a power cable, all come bundled with the monitor.