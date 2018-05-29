Philips 34-Inch 349X7 Ultrawide QHD Curved FreeSync Monitor Review
Peter Donnell / 1 hour ago
Philips 34-Inch 349X7
Tired of the limitations of 16:9 displays and want a lot more room to work, play and more? Then an ultrawide 21:9 monitor may be perfect for you. While lacking the impressive vertical resolution of 4K, which runs at 3840 x 2160, this ultrawide monitor offers a higher horizontal resolution of 3440 x 1440. That’s the same vertical resolution as a 2K display, but almost twice the width of a traditional 16:9 display. That means you can fit more windows side by side, great for people like myself who do a lot of content creation. Of course, it’s fantastic for gaming too, giving you a wider field of view to get immersed in your digital worlds. Add to that the ability for FreeSync and 100Hz refresh rates and you’re well on your way to a fantastic PC experience.
Features
Advanced Design for Your Greatest Creations
• Curved display design for a more immersive experience.
• Edge-to-edge narrow border display for seamless appearance.
• Height-adjustable for better ergonomic comfort.
Brilliant Performance
• Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture.
• CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels.
• MultiView enables active dual connect and view at the same time.
• Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology.
• LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity.
Easy to Connect and Enjoy
• HDMI for quick digital connection.
• DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals.
• Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia.
• USB 3.0 enables fast data transfers and smartphone charging.
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.
What Philips Had to Say
“These latest Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440-pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with a high-density pixel count and 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays deliver CrystalClear images.” – Philips