Philips 34-Inch 349X7 Ultrawide QHD Curved FreeSync Monitor Review

Philips 34-Inch 349X7

Tired of the limitations of 16:9 displays and want a lot more room to work, play and more? Then an ultrawide 21:9 monitor may be perfect for you. While lacking the impressive vertical resolution of 4K, which runs at 3840 x 2160, this ultrawide monitor offers a higher horizontal resolution of 3440 x 1440. That’s the same vertical resolution as a 2K display, but almost twice the width of a traditional 16:9 display. That means you can fit more windows side by side, great for people like myself who do a lot of content creation. Of course, it’s fantastic for gaming too, giving you a wider field of view to get immersed in your digital worlds. Add to that the ability for FreeSync and 100Hz refresh rates and you’re well on your way to a fantastic PC experience.

Features

Advanced Design for Your Greatest Creations

• Curved display design for a more immersive experience.

• Edge-to-edge narrow border display for seamless appearance.

• Height-adjustable for better ergonomic comfort.

Brilliant Performance

• Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colours for a vivid picture.

• CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels.

• MultiView enables active dual connect and view at the same time.

• Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology.

• LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity.

Easy to Connect and Enjoy

• HDMI for quick digital connection.

• DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals.

• Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia.

• USB 3.0 enables fast data transfers and smartphone charging.

