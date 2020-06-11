Philips Brilliance 346P1CRH Ultrawide Monitor Review
Peter Donnell / 46 mins ago
Do I buy a professional office monitor for my daily work or do I buy something kick-ass for gaming? It’s a tough call that I’m sure many of us have been through. However, the Philips Brilliance seems to tick both boxes. It’s still firmly planted in the professional world, with a USB-C Dock, KVM Switch, Windows Hello Camera, Dual Connect and such. However, at 3440 x 1440 resolution, 21:9 ultrawide it’s going to give you a LOT of productivity space. Of course, all that extra width is great for gaming immersion too!
Philips Brilliance 346P1CRH Ultrawide Monitor
Of course, it comes with AdaptiveSync that can operate up to 100Hz too, so silky smooth gaming is certainly on the menu. That even includes other modern luxuries like DisplayHDR 400, a curved panel, and more. A pro gaming monitor this is not, but it’s certainly offering everything I want in a monitor and then some.
Features
- CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels
- Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology
- Built-in USB-C docking station
- Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources
- Securely sign in with pop-up webcam with Windows Hello™
- DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike colourful visuals
- Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology
- LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity
- PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs
- MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view
- Tilt, swivel and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Philips Brilliance 346P1CRH Ultrawide Monitor product page here.
What Philips Had to Say
“These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count and 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays deliver Crystal Clear images.” – Philips