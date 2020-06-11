Philips Brilliance 346P1CRH Ultrawide Monitor Review

Do I buy a professional office monitor for my daily work or do I buy something kick-ass for gaming? It’s a tough call that I’m sure many of us have been through. However, the Philips Brilliance seems to tick both boxes. It’s still firmly planted in the professional world, with a USB-C Dock, KVM Switch, Windows Hello Camera, Dual Connect and such. However, at 3440 x 1440 resolution, 21:9 ultrawide it’s going to give you a LOT of productivity space. Of course, all that extra width is great for gaming immersion too!

Philips Brilliance 346P1CRH Ultrawide Monitor

Of course, it comes with AdaptiveSync that can operate up to 100Hz too, so silky smooth gaming is certainly on the menu. That even includes other modern luxuries like DisplayHDR 400, a curved panel, and more. A pro gaming monitor this is not, but it’s certainly offering everything I want in a monitor and then some.

Features

CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

Built-in USB-C docking station

Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

Securely sign in with pop-up webcam with Windows Hello™

DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike colourful visuals

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

MultiView enables simultaneous dual connect and view

Tilt, swivel and height-adjust for an ideal viewing position

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Philips Brilliance 346P1CRH Ultrawide Monitor product page here.

What Philips Had to Say