Philips Launches New 558M1RY and 278M1R Gaming Monitors

MMD, the leading display specialist and brand license partner for Philips Monitors are releasing two new Momentum monitors, one of which includes a product collaboration with Bowers & Wilkins. The first is the 558M1RY which at 55 inches (139.7 cm) is the largest console gaming optimized monitor on the market, the second being the 278M1R, a 27-inch(68.6 cm) monitor designed for esports.

The 558M1RY will bring a whole new dimension to gaming, boasting a 4K UHD resolution, up to120Hz refresh rate, a specially designed speaker by Bowers& Wilkins, and Ambiglow which extends around the screen.

The 278M1R is the first Philips monitor designed exclusively with esports players in mind, it’s 27 inches, is HDR Ready and has a lightning-fast 1ms response time.

Phillips 558M1RY

The 558M1RY is a truly one-box solution to immersive gaming and entertainment. Players will be completely engrossed in their games with a 55-inch screen and 3 sided Ambiglow. The monitor dazzles with its UltraClear 4K UHD resolution, featuring 3840 x 2160 pixels and DisplayHDR 1000. Users can adjust the HDR to their preferences with HDR Game, HDR Movie, HDR Photo, and HDR personal modes; HDR can also be completely turned off.

With a 4000:1 static contrast ratio, games, TV shows & movies will be beautifully displayed with deep inky blacks and stunning colours. Low input lag means gamers will receive visual feedback with minimal latency as well as tear-free visuals and reduced motion blur thanks to the 60- 120Hz refresh rate (depending on the port used) and AMD FreeSync.

The 55” comes with a speaker engineered by Bowers & Wilkins, a British loudspeaker company globally renowned for their innovative designs and sound engineering. The sound bar is built into the monitor meaning users can plug in and play immediately. The soundbar has a 40W Total output power, 2.1 Channel Sound System, DTS Sound and a frequency response of 50Hz to 20kHz. It also comes with various audio modes which are designed for gamers in mind such as Sport & Racing, RPG & Adventure, Action as well as a Movie, Music and Personal mode.

The immersive Ambiglow technology creates a halo of light from the monitor that enlarges the screen and immerses users into their games. Its technology processes the incoming content and projects matching light all around the monitor. On the 558M1RY the Ambiglow is placed around 3 sides providing users with more immersion than ever before.

Available before the end of June, the 558M1RY will come to the market with an MSRP in the region of $1,299.

Phillips 278M1R

The 278M1R is Philips Monitors’ first product which is optimized towards competitive esportsin particular FPS, Action or Racing titles. At a more compact 27 inches,the 278M1R is the smaller monitor within the line-up and comes with a 130mm stand, a tilt adjustment of -5/20° and swivels (+-33°) meaning it’s easily adjustable for optimal eye comfort. Philips monitors’ signature Ambiglow is present on all four sides of the monitor positioning it as a stylish centre piece for all gamer’s setups.

Equipped with 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and low input lag, the 278M1R is designed with competitive players in mind. There’s minimal delay between user’s actions and what they see on screen, resulting in non-choppy gameplay and lighting fast feedback giving players the upper hand over their competition.

The Philips 278M1R’s 2 x 2.0 HDMI ports allow multiple sources to be connected and the audio can be streamed through the DTS Sound speakers (5W x 2). -The 278M1R will be released at the end of July with an MSRP of €449.

