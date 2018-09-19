Philips Launches E-Series Monitors with Thin Bezels

New 2018 Philips E-Series

Philips has unveiled their 2018 E-series monitor lineup, and they all feature ultra narrow bezel designs. Slimmer bezels means more room for the display and a much sleeker looking product. Each E-series monitor also comes with an IPS panel, for superior image quality and colour gamut.

Users can choose between 22-inch, 24-inch and 27-inch models. All featuring full-HD resolution with 16.7 million colours and 250 nits of brightness. According to Philips, these monitors have a colour gamut that covers 129% of the sRGB colour space. The IPS panel also features an anti-glare coating, and is good for up to 178-degrees of viewing without distortions.

All three feature 60Hz refresh rate and support AMD’s FreeSync technology for a tear-free gaming screen. Additionally, the E-series lineup also includes Philips’ proprietary FlickerFree technology. This reduces screen flicker which can cause eye-fatigue after hours of viewing. In terms of connectivity, there is a DVI-D port, an HDMI port as well as a legacy VGA port for older PCs.

How Much are These Philips E-Series Monitors?

The 22-inch model starts at just $110 USD, while the 24-inch unit costs slightly more at $140 USD. The largest 27-inch E-series monitor on the other hand, costs $180 USD.

