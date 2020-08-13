Philips Launches the 27″ 279C9 4K Monitor

Philips has announced the launch of the 279C9 LCD display, a 27″ (68.47 cm) monitor. The Ultra HD Philips 279C9 monitor features a Zero Bezel design, which eliminates the surrounding frame resulting in an expansive picture and simultaneously enables seamless multi-monitor set-ups.

Nowadays everyone is used to work with multiple devices connected, which means that ports are a key feature that cannot be missed. The Philips 279C9 includes a USB Type-C connector, which allows users to transfer data at a super-speed and charge the laptop at the same time (up to 65 W). The monitor also features one DisplayPort, two HDMI, and four USB 3.2 ports. The IPS panel chosen for this model gives extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, allowing for a clear and bright image from almost every angle.

Philips 279C9 Monitor

IPS displays ensure remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making them ideal not only for viewing and editing photos, movies and for web browsing, and the VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 support, this monitor reproduces every detail. A great and fuller color palette will enrich the vision and make every image more engaging, with deeper and more nuanced blacks, and peak brightness up to 400 nits. The Philips 279C9 also supports AMD FreeSync technology for effortlessly smooth gameplay without stutter or tearing, while also supporting SmartImage game mode for picture enhancement.

When working, there are three major aspects that we should always take care of: keep a correct posture, reduce eye fatigue and take some rest. The Philips 279C9 makes working hours as comfortable as possible starting from its base: the SmartErgoBase is a unique tilt, swivel, pivot and height-adjustable stand that provides maximum flexibility to the user and delivers ergonomic display comfort, allowing the display to be positioned easily as needed.

Specifications

Price & Availability

The Philips 279C9 will be available end of August with an MSRP of £439 / 489 Euros. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this and other Philips monitor designs, you can check out their official website via the link here!

