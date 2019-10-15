Phonocut Custom Vinyl Record Maker to Hit Kickstarter

It’s hardly any secret that despite their decline in the late 80s and throughout the 90s, vinyl records are back and in big business. In fact, recent figures showed that before the end of this year, vinyl sales will actually be greater than CDs for the first time since 1986.

There is, however, one problem that has largely remained persistent with this music format. Unlike cassettes (and later CDs) you can’t make your own compilations. At least, not in the comfort of your own home. Following the announcement of the Phonocut, however, that may be about to change!

Phonocut Custom Vinyl Record ‘Cutter’ To Hit Kickstarter

The Phonocut custom vinyl record cutter is set to hit the Kickstarter crowdfunding website tomorrow. As you might have already guessed, this will allow people to create their own custom vinyl albums that can be ‘cut’ directly to a disk that should then work on any record player.

The process is presented as being remarkably easy:

1) Place the Vinyl blank on the platter

2) Connect to the music input of your choice

3) Press the start button

The Phonocut will be available on an ‘early bird’ order for €999. In regards to the disks themselves, these will reportedly be available for the (surprisingly reasonable) price of €9.99 each.

Will It Be A Success?

This isn’t the first attempt to get a custom vinyl record cutter manufactured via Kickstarter. To date, however, none of the prior products have ever seen the light of day. As we noted earlier, however, vinyl is definitely on the upwards swing at the moment and, as such, perhaps the timing is in their favor.

I could see this product being very popular amongst musicians or even DJs who might want to get the authentic experience of having an album or compilation cut on a vinyl disk without the need for having to get it done via some exterior source.

Although the Kickstarter hasn’t yet launched it will go live at around midnight (GMT). For more information, you can check out the official Phonocut website via the link here!

