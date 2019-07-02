Pigeon Simulator Game Is Announced With Teaser Trailer

Pigeon Simulator

Over the year I have played my fair share of bizarre video games. One of the more notable examples of that would surely be Goat Simulator which showed us that goats can be as evil as they look. You may, however, have thought that ‘weird game’ fad may have died down a little in recent years. Well, put simply, it seemingly hasn’t!

Following the release of a teaser trailer, Pigeon Simulator has been announced which attempts to show you just how much mayhem a small pigeon can cause in a big city! Perhaps the strangest part of all though is that it looks really good!

Well… That’s Different!

This is certainly a more than a little weird ceoncept for a video game. Learning that it is being created by the same studio that brought us Surgeon Simulator and I am Bread, however, perhaps things become a bit clearer. This studio does ‘weird’ regularly and well!

The trailer above would appear to indicate that our job as a pigeon is to fly, eat, poop on things and generally tend to do the best we can to obliterate a city. Sounds good to me!

When Is It Out?

There is at present no confirmed release date of Pigeon Simulator. In fact, it’s still not entirely clear that systems it will be released for. Albeit it’s pretty safe to say that PC owners are guaranteed a look in here. The good news is, however, that further announcements are expected in the very near future.

As weird as the concept is (and yes, it is weird) it actually sounds like a lot of fun and personally, I think it’s more than likely that I’m going to be trying this out!

What do you think? Do you like the look of the game? – Let us know in the comments!