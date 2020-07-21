piXL 28″ LED 4K Monitor Review – Affordable 4K?

You may never have heard of piXL monitors before, but that’s OK, I hadn’t either. They’re a newer and more affordable brand, but we’ve been hearing some VERY good things about their products. There’s one that really stood out though, and that’s their new affordable 4K monitor. You still get all those lovely pixels, you still get 60Hz refresh rate, a 5ms response rate, good colour support, etc, it’s ticking all the right boxes. However, we know it’ll hit the market under £200. I’m actually already seeing them hit smaller stores on eBay and various resellers for £198, and that’s insane value for money for a 4K display.

piXL 28″ LED 4K Monitor Review

There are a few 4K displays around this price out there, but this one is certainly competitive. The features look really promising and it’s coming in around £50 cheaper than options from BenQ, AOC, ASUS, and Samsung. While 5ms may not grab the attention of the pro gaming market, for at home gamers it’s absolutely fine. I’m sure I’m not the only who’s gamed on 5ms response monitor for years? Of course, monitors aren’t just for gaming, and all that pixel real estate is certainly a welcome addition to any desktop.

Features

10-bit Colour

3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz

16:9

5ms Response

LED-backlit TN panel

Tiltable stand

HDMI+Display Port

What piXL Had to Say