piXL 28″ LED 4K Monitor Review – Affordable 4K?
Peter Donnell / 4 seconds ago
You may never have heard of piXL monitors before, but that’s OK, I hadn’t either. They’re a newer and more affordable brand, but we’ve been hearing some VERY good things about their products. There’s one that really stood out though, and that’s their new affordable 4K monitor. You still get all those lovely pixels, you still get 60Hz refresh rate, a 5ms response rate, good colour support, etc, it’s ticking all the right boxes. However, we know it’ll hit the market under £200. I’m actually already seeing them hit smaller stores on eBay and various resellers for £198, and that’s insane value for money for a 4K display.
piXL 28″ LED 4K Monitor Review
There are a few 4K displays around this price out there, but this one is certainly competitive. The features look really promising and it’s coming in around £50 cheaper than options from BenQ, AOC, ASUS, and Samsung. While 5ms may not grab the attention of the pro gaming market, for at home gamers it’s absolutely fine. I’m sure I’m not the only who’s gamed on 5ms response monitor for years? Of course, monitors aren’t just for gaming, and all that pixel real estate is certainly a welcome addition to any desktop.
Features
- 10-bit Colour
- 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
- 16:9
- 5ms Response
- LED-backlit TN panel
- Tiltable stand
- HDMI+Display Port
What piXL Had to Say
“Experience colours and clarity like never before with the piXL CM28GU1 4K monitor. With 4x the number of pixels compared with full HD (8 million compared with 2 million on full HD), you’ll see unbelievable detail through a much broader range of colours that provide huge depth and crisper images on a stylish, big screen.
The piXL CM28GU1 features both HDMI and DisplayPort connections making it ideal for video and picture editing, watching Ultra HD/ 4K videos or web browsing with superior realism. And, thanks to its VESA mounting holes, you can attach it to a wall-bracket or monitor arm for the ultimate 4K display. piXL monitors also conform to the latest environmental standards and come with a 2-year warranty as standard.”