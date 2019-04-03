Planning To Pirate Game Of Thrones? – Do So At Your Own Risk!

Game Of Thrones

With us being less than 2 weeks away from the launch of the final series of Game of Thrones, you might be tempted to have a bit of a catch-up binge watch to remember exactly where everything left off.

Some of the more unscrupulous amongst you might decide to do this via the medium of illegal downloading. It seems, however, that the internet is dark and full of terrors!

In a report via CNET, security firm Kaspersky has revealed that Game of Throne downloads are the most commonly used TV medium to disguise malware and viruses.

Research

Kaspersky conducted research into the 31 most popular shows downloaded illegally. From there, they found that over 125,000 torrent sources actually led to malware rather than the video itself.

Game of Thrones was the most commonly used ‘disguise’ for this with The Walking Dead and Arrow falling shortly behind. Albeit, American Horror Story seems to have been the most effective at infecting systems.

What Do We Think?

If you are going to choose to involve yourself with illegal (or at least questionable) downloads, then there has always been inherent risks of getting something on your PC that wishes it (or you) harm. That has frankly been the nature of the internet for 25-years.

Not that we would ever recommend people getting involved it in, it does highly the risks for those who don’t know what they’re doing! You are, therefore, just better off finding a legitimate source and, trust us, there are plenty of them!

