Play Sonic ’06 With Fan Made Unity Remake

Sonic Unity Remake

Remember the Sonic the Hedgehog game from back in 2006? It wasn’t particularly loved as far as Sonic games go. Of course, few since the Sega Megadrive ever really were. Personally, I loved this 2006 version which released on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Sure it wasn’t perfect. Sure, it had a lot of bugs. Of course, the level design was a mess. Not forgetting the tricky controls and the poor sale. Look, I still liked it, OK! Plus the jamming guitar tracks were fun anyway.

Unity

Despite the issues, YouTuber ChaosX has released a video of their first demo. They’ve ported the game to Unity, improving various bugs, resolution, frame rates and so much more in the process. I must admit, it looks like a very accurate remake too, and I would like to see it pushed even further. With it being right in Unity, modding and creating custom levels should be a breeze!

Trailer

Where to Download?

If you want to grab a copy, you can use their Mediafire link here. Plus, if you have any issues, you can report bugs using their Google Form.

Sonic ’06?