Play Sonic ’06 With Fan Made Unity Remake
Peter Donnell / 3 hours ago
Sonic Unity Remake
Remember the Sonic the Hedgehog game from back in 2006? It wasn’t particularly loved as far as Sonic games go. Of course, few since the Sega Megadrive ever really were. Personally, I loved this 2006 version which released on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Sure it wasn’t perfect. Sure, it had a lot of bugs. Of course, the level design was a mess. Not forgetting the tricky controls and the poor sale. Look, I still liked it, OK! Plus the jamming guitar tracks were fun anyway.
Unity
Despite the issues, YouTuber ChaosX has released a video of their first demo. They’ve ported the game to Unity, improving various bugs, resolution, frame rates and so much more in the process. I must admit, it looks like a very accurate remake too, and I would like to see it pushed even further. With it being right in Unity, modding and creating custom levels should be a breeze!
Trailer
Where to Download?
If you want to grab a copy, you can use their Mediafire link here. Plus, if you have any issues, you can report bugs using their Google Form.
Sonic ’06?
“In the land of Soleanna, Sonic and his sidekick Tails protect Princess Elise from her kidnapper Doctor Eggman. Meanwhile, Shadow and his fellow agent Rouge accidentally release an evil spirit, Mephiles. The spirit transports them to a post-apocalyptic future ravaged by a demonic monster, Iblis. When Mephiles meets survivors Silver and Blaze, he fools them into thinking Sonic is the cause of this destruction and sends them to the present to kill him.
Though at first Silver stalks Sonic and impedes his attempts to save Elise, Shadow reveals to him that Sonic is not the cause of his world’s suffering but rather Mephiles, who is trying to erase the past for his own evil purposes. Throughout the story, Sonic and friends travel between the past, present, and future in their efforts to stop Mephiles and Iblis and protect Elise from Doctor Eggman. They learn that Mephiles seeks to bond with Iblis, as they are the two halves of Soleanna’s omnipotent god, Solaris. Mephiles succeeds, but Sonic, Shadow, and Silver use the power of the Chaos Emeralds to transform into their super forms and defeat Solaris.” – Wikipedia