Playing Mario Kart (Apparently) Leads to Good Relationships

I think practically everyone would agree that the Mario Kart franchise is great fun and, unlike many other competitive games, generally doesn’t tend to result in arguments. Except if you get that blue shell of doom 100 yards from the finishing line. It seems, however, that if you play this game with your partner, you might be onto a winning thing!

In a report via CNET, a survey has found that couples who regularly play Mario Kart together are far more likely to stick together in the long-run.

Mario Kart Makes Lasting Relationships?

In a survey conducted by CenturyLink, 1000 people were asked what impact they thought gaming had on their relationships. Specifically, those with prospective (or ‘so far so good’) life partners.

While only 1 in 3 people between the ages of 18-24 reported that it did, this (as you might expect) becomes far less as age ranges increase. Surprisingly, however, when asked what games had most positively affected their relationship, Mario Kart came out well on top!

Apparently, however, both Skyrim and (perhaps most surprisingly) Call of Duty were also cited on having positive effects on relationships.

What Do We Think?

Well… we wouldn’t suggest that for your anniversary you cancel that nice restaurant and instead propose a night of rainbow road action. Considering, however, that only 42 of the 1,000 said that gaming directly caused a break-up, it’s perhaps nowhere near as bad as you might have thought.

If you’ve had an argument with your partner though, try bringing out Mario Kart. It might have surprisingly good results!

What do you think? What games do you play with your partner? – Let us know in the comments!