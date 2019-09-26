PlayStation Online Store Offers Physical Games & Hardware

Although you may not at first think it’s notably substantial, Sony does have rather a lot of hardware and games under their belt with the PlayStation 4 console. Various systems, controllers, games produced by the company, VR headsets, put simply it’s actually a surprisingly big list now.

To date, however, Sony has never sold these directly. Instead, they have always used third-parties. Be it Amazon or your local Supermarket/games store.

With the launch of a new website, however, Sony is now looking to cut-out the middle-man by offering many of their components available to buy directly! A website that is, incidentally, entirely separate to their current online store that predominantly focus’ on digital purchases.

Sony Launches A Physical Media Online Store

On the store, you can literally purchase any hardware the company has ever produced directly from them. Sadly, this doesn’t appear to have translated into much in terms of direct savings. With most of their consoles coming bundled with PS+ packages, however, the long-term savings can be fairly decent.

In addition to this, however, they are also selling a number of games that include:

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Blood & Truth

Bloodborne

Days Gone

God of War 3 Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

MLB The Show 19

Quantic Dream Collection

Ratchet & Clank

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

A Small But Potentially Substantial Move

I can’t help but feel that while this store launch is interesting, there’s a bigger picture in mind here. With the PS5 reportedly set to release late next year, as if often the case in these instances, getting hold of an actual console could prove a little tricky.

Sony will, undoubtedly, sell their PS5 on this website and, as such, ordering it from here would pretty much guarantee you the best supply and promptest delivery. It’s just a theory, but it’s certainly a compelling one!

For more information, you can check out the Sony PlayStation Store via the link here!

