PNY Launches its XLR8 CS3040 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSDs

PNY has today announced the launch of its XLR8 CS3040 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Solid State Drives, the “CS3040”, that will deliver the next-generation speed and ultra-high performance demanded today. PNY’s quest to develop the absolute ultra-fast internal storage to answer today’s demands of 4K and 8K content creators, high-intensive applications, and ever more demanding games, lead to the launch of the company’s first PCIe 4.0 Solid State Drive.

With the ever-growing support from CPU and motherboard manufacturers to the latest NVMe Gen 4.0 protocol, it is eminent to have a supporting SSD that, when combined, will bring intensive users to a true Gen 4.0 level and deliver the performance and experience they ultimately demand. Delivering the future of ultra-high performance and next-generation speed today, the CS3040 offers sequential speeds of up to 5,600 MB/s Read and 4,300 MB/s Write that will accelerate productivity and elevate the gaming experience to a whole new level.

PNY XLR8 CS3040 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSDs

The CS3040 family of products is available in two versions: with and without an integrated extruded aluminium heatsink designed to increase heat dissipation and improve performance while even under the most demanding applications. The extruded aluminium heatsink provides 45 grams of thermal mass and has been meticulously designed with eight vertical fins that provide a larger heatsink surface area and optimized airflow, resulting in quicker heat absorption and dissipation during sustained workloads.

FEATURES

Extruded Aluminium Heat sink on select models

Next-generation in speed of up to 5,600 MB/s Seq. Read and 4,300 MB/s Seq. Write

Enhanced bandwidth that allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA and NVMe Gen 3 based SSDs

Lower power consumption that results in greater energy efficiency

Greater endurance due to the drive’s ability to withstand extreme conditions and to retain data even when dropped.

SPECIFICATIONS

PCIe 4.0 interface (NVMe Gen4 x4), supports NVMe 1.4

Form Factor: M.2 2280 o Capacities: 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB

Speed: up to 5,600 MB/s Read and up to 4,300 MB/s Write (vary by model)

Warranty: 5 Year

Where Can I Learn More?

In addition to the CS3040 launch, PNY is complementing the company’s SSD line-up by adding additional capacities to current models as well as a new M.2 budget drive.

4 TB NVMe M.2 CS2130: up to 3,500 MB/s Read and 3,000 MB/s Write

4 TB XLR8 NVMe M.2 CS3030: 3,500 MB/s Read and 3,100 MB/s Write

CS900 M.2 SATA III in 250 GB, 500 GB and 1 TB, sequential speeds vary by capacity and reach up to 550 MB/s Read and up to 515 MB/s Write.

Availability for the products varies by model and capacity with most of them starting to ship in mid-November 2020, in time for Black Friday and the Holiday season. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

