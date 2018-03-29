UK Police Issue Illegal Streaming Warning For Joshua VS Parker

Stark Warning For Illegal Streaming

This weekend marks what will perhaps be one of the most anticipated sports event of the year (assuming you’re not into Football). The heavyweight clash between Joshua and Parker will be fought this Saturday and in the UK is primarily available through Sky Box Office. Following the advent of streaming devices though, many, rather than paying for the fight, decide to watch it through illegal sources.

Police in the UK has, however, issued some pointed reminders about watching the fight through these services. Particularly, of course, that they are illegal.

Some gentle, but firm reminders

In a report via TrustedReviews, The City of London’s Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) has issued a statement giving us a few little gentle reminders that using such services isn’t a good thing.

“The Anthony Joshua fight is just one in numerous high profile sporting events each year. But don’t let your eagerness to tune in make you commit a crime.”

Rather than pointing out the obvious illegality of it though, the police are attempting to appeal to our sense of security.

“By using illegal streaming sites you can open yourself up to several risks; some set-top boxes do not go through rigorous electrical testing. And are therefore at risk of catching fire or giving electric shocks. By using legitimate providers these risks can easily be avoided. Watch it live, watch it legally.

Will it work?

Probably not. Those of us who do choose to involve ourselves in illegal streaming generally tend to know the risk/reward factor that comes with it. I’m certainly not saying that doing anything illegal is right. In this instance, however, consumers are a lot further ahead than the police would seem to credit for them.

The best argument I think they could make is that streaming usually isn’t fantastic. The last thing you want is a buffering moment when the knock-out punch is delivered.

What do you think about this? Do they have a point or is this ‘warning’ toothless? In addition, who do you think will win the fight? – Let us know in the comments!