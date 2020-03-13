Pornhub Brings ‘Relief’ To Coronavirus Victims in Italy

If you’re been paying attention to the news, then you’re probably aware that the Coronavirus outbreak has recently put Italy into something of a state of national lockdown. With many people encouraged to stay at home, there is clearly the question of what they’re going to do.

Well, in a report via TechSpot, Pornhub may have the answer. Yes, Italians are being offered a free subscription to their premium level of membership to cope with effectively being house hermits.

Pornhub Offers Italians Free ‘Premium’ Membership

In making the announcement, Pornhub has confirmed that anyone currently residing in Italy can, until April 3rd, claim a free premium level membership account.

Additionally, Pornhub has already committed to sending a portion of their profits to hospitals in the country to help them combat the disease. There is, clearly, more than one means of bringing ‘relief’ to this crisis!

What Do We Think?

Honestly, it’s a great idea and certainly a very charitable act from a very unexpected source. Admittedly though, with a premium membership, I’m not sure I’d get much use of it after the first five minutes. Then again, free is free!

Oh, and incidentally, yes, apparently there is a bit of a trend at the moment for adult content based on people in facemasks… I don’t know that as a fact, it’s just what I’ve been told. I swear!

What do you think? Do you live in Italy? If so, are you going to claim your free premium membership? Would you honestly tell us if you did? – Let us know in the comments!