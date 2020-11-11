Porsche Design and AOC Join to Create the AGON PD27 Monitor

The exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design and AOC, a market leader in gaming monitor designs, have come together to introduce the first-ever Porsche Design AOC AGON gaming monitor. The 27″ (68.58 cm) PD27 provides an experience similar to driving a race car: high octane specifications (27″ QHD panel, 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.5 ms MPRT), a sleek, eye-catching, racing-influenced design, and a wide range of functionalities to be utilized both on a daily basis and during long gaming sessions.

Porsche Design/AOC AGON PD27 Monitor

Competitive gaming is both accessible and inviting, but the competition itself is fierce. Beginners and pros alike can agree on one key factor; high performance PC equipment is the key to success. Just like a race car driver who anticipates and calculates how to enter the apex of a curve on the track, esports players must react quickly and make decisions in milliseconds. The performance of each piece of equipment is of the utmost importance, and can easily dictate the outcome of a competition. That is why Porsche Design tapped into its motorsports DNA and teamed up with AOC to create a high-performance monitor – specifically for those gamers who are in it to win it.

The monitor’s design is accented by the silver-colored stand element, shaped like the roll cage of a race car. Just as it does in an actual sports car, it provides the user the stability, durability and endurance when adrenaline kicks in. Staying true to Porsche Design’s design philosophy to elegantly blend style and performance, the PD27 can project its logos on the table in different colors, and light up the back of the display to elevate the gaming environment.

Shifting Into the Next Gear

The PD27 is developed for the most ambitious competitive gamers and professional esports enthusiasts around the world. It displays images in QHD resolution (2560×1440) and produces a 240 Hz refresh rate, a perfect combination for demanding players. The PD27 is also certified with VESA’s DisplayHDR 400, providing vivid, lifelike colors and a wide dynamic range that allows users to immerse themselves in the simulated world. Additionally, a very tight curvature of 1000R (1 m radius) surrounds and encapsulates the user, a particularly great feature for the sim-racing community.

The 240 Hz refresh rate reduces the perceivable motion blur, while the 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT pixel response times guarantee a clear, ghosting-free gaming experience. With AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro users experience smooth gameplay, free of tearing. The VA panel’s high brightness of 550 nits ensures undisturbed gameplay at any lighting conditions.

The PD27 comes with a wireless (IR) keypad, shaped like a center console, to quickly access monitor settings or gaming presets. Users longing for the roar of the flat six-boxer engines in racing games will appreciate the 5W stereo speakers with DTS sound. For everyday functionality, the monitor also comes with a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, 2x HDMI 2.0 and 2x DisplayPort 1.4 inputs.

Where Can I Learn More?

The Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 will be available on December 5 in select Porsche Design stores and through other online portals for a retail price of $799.99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this exciting and stylish new gaming monitor, you can check out the official Porsche Design website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!