PowerColor Launches its RX 6800 (XT) Red Devil and Red Dragon GPUs

TUL Corporation, a leading and innovative manufacturer of AMD graphic cards since 1997, has today announced the release of its highly-anticipated Red Devil and Red Dragon graphics cards based on the AMD Radeon RX 6800 Series. Powered by AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, the new PowerColor graphics cards provide one of the biggest generational performance leaps in years.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 (XT) Red Devil and Red Dragon GPUs

With a year in the making, PowerColor redesigned and re-engineered the next-generation Red Devil graphics cards to be more powerful, more efficient, and even more Devilish looking.

With the new design, the Red Devil Radeon™ RX 6800 Series models are paired with an entirely new advanced cooling solution that keeps the graphics cards running at low temperatures, but at the same time, providing a remarkable high-performance gaming experience while maintaining a whisper-quiet operation.

Along with the new cooling system, the Red Devil Radeon™ RX 6800 Series models now have a totally redesigned RGB lighting. It provides an immersive look that merges perfectly with the cooling solution and ARGB connection, enabling total RGB synchronization via motherboard for the first time.

The PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT and Radeon™ RX 6800 graphics cards come with a powerful VRM configuration, 16 and 14 phases respectively, using the industry’s best DrMOS as well as high polymer capacitors. This combination enables greater performance and power stability compared to the 13/12 phase found on the AMD reference card. With two 8-pin PCIe® connectors for maximum reliability and the highest performance, the PowerColor Red Devil is able to deliver up to 480W of power.

Features

4K Gaming

Designed for the most demanding gaming enthusiasts looking to game on the highest possible settings, the new PowerColor newest Red Devil and Red Dragon graphics cards come with crazy fast clocks and leverage 16GB of ultra-fast GDDR6 memory. They also feature 128MB of AMD Infinity C

Next Generation Gaming with AMD RDNA™ 2

PowerColor Red Devil graphics cards are built on AMD RDNA™ 2 gaming architecture, a new foundation for next-generation consoles, PCs, laptops, and mobile devices, designed to deliver the optimal combination of performance and power efficiency which provides up to 54 percent more performance-per-watt when comparing the AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card to the AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT graphics card built on AMD RDNA™ architecture.

Radeon™ Anti-Lag3 and AMD FidelityFX4

Gamers want highly responsive gameplay and the best visual fidelity. Radeon™ Anti-Lag4 – significantly decreases input-to-display response times and offers a competitive edge in gameplay. The AMD FidelityFX5 open-source toolkit for game developers provides a collection of lighting, shadow, and reflection effects that make it easier for developers to add high-quality post-process effects that make games look beautiful while offering the optimal balance of visual fidelity and performance.

AMD FreeSync™ Technology

Gamers can take full advantage of the AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 Series graphics cards by pairing with an AMD FreeSync™ Technology5 -certified monitor to enable an exceptional stutter and tear-free gaming experience with high refresh rates, low latency, and stunning HDR.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, TUL (PowerColor) has not confirmed any specific regional release dates nor how much we can expect these new graphics cards to cost when they do land with retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more, you can check out their official GPU roster via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!