PowerColor Reveals its Radeon RX 6800 and 6800XT GPUs

/ 32 mins ago
PowerColor (TUL Corporation), a leading and innovative manufacturer of AMD graphic cards since 1997, is tackling today the high-end gaming market with its new RX 6800 XT and RX 6800. Based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture and with 16Gb of GDDR6, PowerColor RX6800 stakes gaming to a new level of visual immersion and graphics performance.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 and 6800XT GPUs

AMD RDNA™ 2 gaming architecture was designed to deliver the optimal combination of performance and power efficiency. AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture is the next generation enthusiast gaming platforms.

Designed for the most demanding gaming enthusiasts looking to game on the highest possible settings, the PowerColor RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 come with boost clock up to 2250MHz and 2105MHz respectively and makes use of 16GB of ultra-fast GDDR6 for no performance compromises.

Radeon Anti-Lag and AMD FidelityFX

Gamers want the best visual fidelity and the fastest response, with AMD FidelityFX and AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag gamers can enjoy the most responsive gaming with the lowest latency with a plethora of lighting, shadow, and reflection effects at maximum performance.

Take full advantage of the AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 series graphics cards by pairing with a certified AMD FreeSync™ technology-enabled monitor to enable an exceptional stutter and tear-free gaming experience with high refresh rates, low latency, and stunning HDR.

Send this to a friend