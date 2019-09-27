PowerColor To Release A Water-Cooled Radeon RX 5700 XT

While the AMD Radeon 5700 XT graphics cards are proving to be quite the success with consumers, there are two facts that are hard to deny about them. Even within the custom AIB designs. Put simply, they do have a tendency to run a little warm and, by proxy, on the noisier side. There is, quite clearly, a lot of potential left in these graphics cards, however. So why are we talking about this? Well, the good news is that PowerColor may be set to find that extra level in the 5700 XT.

In a report via TechPowerUp, PowerColor has released images seemingly confirming their intention to release a water-cooled version of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card known as the ‘Liquid Devil’.

PowerColor ‘Liquid Devil’ Radeon RX 5700 XT

Thanks to the images provided, you will note that the EK logo is just visible in the bottom right corner of the card. As such, it seems more than likely that this has been designed to incorporate a custom loop system rather than just a specific water-block design for the graphics card.

More Details?

Sadly, beyond these bits of information, not much else is known. We don’t know anything in regards to performance, price or indeed when PowerColor may release it. Water-cooling would, however, provide some interesting potential to the RX 5700 XT.

As above, it has to date been somewhat limited in squeezing out the best performance possible while trying to keep temperatures and noise levels at a reasonable level. This is a reason why most custom designs are 2.5 slot designs with pretty chunky heat-sinks/fan set-ups.

As such, this does have the potential to provide the fastest clock speeds seen yet from this GPU. As such, we’re going to keep a curious eye on this one!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!