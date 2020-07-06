Price Warning – Are Next-Gen Games Set to Cost More?

With the release of the Xbox Series X and PS5 expected around November this year, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding the consoles and what they might bring in terms of gaming. Following a report via GamesIndustry, however, we already have some pretty solid warnings that next-gen games are (or at least maybe) set to come with a notably higher price tag!

Next-Gen Consoles Games to Cost More?

In the report, it has been confirmed that NBA 2K21 will retail on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X for $69.99. A price that would, comparatively speaking, have it around $10 more expensive than seen from prior releases in the franchise.

The main concern is that this may be indicative that overall price increases may be expected to coincide with the launch of the next-generation of gaming consoles. Adding weight to this, IDG President and CEO Yoshio Osaki has said that while game prices have largely remained static over the last 10-years, production costs have increased rather significantly (as AAA-games get more sophisticated) meaning end-retail prices will, sooner or later, have to start reflecting this.

“Even with the increase to $69.99 for next-gen, that price increase from 2005 to 2020 next-gen is only up 17%, far lower than the other comparisons. While the cost of development and publishing have gone up, and pricing in other entertainment verticals has also gone up substantially, next-gen software pricing has not reflected these increases. $59.99 to $69.99 does not even cover these other cost increases completely, but does move it more in the proper direction.”

What Do We Think?

It’s hard to deny that $69.99 sounds ridiculously expensive for a video game. Particularly when you consider that under usual conversions, this would see games in the UK spike from £49.99 to £59.99. Prices not seen since the mid-nineties when we were told that the main reason for it was cartridge production costs!

If this price increase does happen, however, then it may allow the potential for things to hugely backfire for developers pushing out sub-par games. Not necessarily because there won’t be demand, but for many households, £60 is maybe a step too far in terms of a casual gaming purchase! You never know though, it may turn out to simply make more savvy consumers of us who are not quite so willing to throw money at Bethesda, EA, or Ubisoft’s latest offerings.

What do you think? Would this price increase affect the – Let us know in the comments!