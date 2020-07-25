Problems Waking Up? – Maybe a $6,000 Alarm Clock Will Help!

I must admit, I am not a morning person. In fact, possibly the most abused part of my smartphone is the panel section that lets me hit the snooze button (usually at least two or three times!). If you do, however, want an elegant (and extraordinarily expensive) solution to this, then perhaps the HODINKEE Eight-Day Travel Clock will help.

What is it? Well, essentially, it’s a traditional wind-up alarm clock that comes with an 8-day lifespan. The only downside is, it costs $5,900!

The HODINKEE Eight-Day Travel Clock

So, what makes this model so special? Well, firstly the fact that this is an analog clock and, as such, pending the fact that you remember to wind it up at least once a week, it’ll never go flat nor require you to change any batteries. Better still, presuming you do use a digital alarm clock, a power cut will never cause you any major problems. – It is, put simply, exceptionally fancy (hence the price tag).

The products official description reads:

“At its simplest, the HODINKEE Eight-Day Travel Clock is a manually wound mechanical clock with an eight-day power reserve and alarm functionality. The clock is easily portable, and its compact dimensions allow it to fit in the palm of a hand, in the pocket of a jacket, stowed away discreetly in an attaché or messenger bag, or at your bedside right at home. While the purpose of these clocks may have shifted away from being a utilitarian object on the cutting edge of society over the decades, we believe their design transcends the original form factor as a coherent expression of timelessness, fully able to be appreciated by today’s watch collector. Our clock highlights the key design elements shared between our favorite vintage examples. It’s built from PVD-coated steel that has been upholstered by hand with goat leather dyed our signature shade of HODINKEE grey. The grey dial fades in its central portion, leaving behind stylistic cues that are both sophisticated and subtle. While the overall appearance of the clock was the result of careful consideration by our in-house design team, one of the most exciting details we have to share about the HODINKEE Eight-Day Travel Clock has to do with its typeface.”

Alarm Clock With an Alarming Price!

With a price tag of $5,900, you might at this point be wondering who on earth would be mad enough to spend that much money on, essentially, a rather fancy portable clock. You can, after all, pick up a decent digital alarm clock (likely one that comes with a radio function) for less than $20 these days.

Well, with 96 available in the ‘limited edition’ run, if you did have more money than sense and were salivating at the prospect of having one of these sitting on your nightstand, then I’m afraid it’s not good news. Yep, all 96 of them have completely sold out!

Still, despite them currently being out of stock, if you do want to learn more about this rather pricy alarm clock, you can check out the official product website via the link here! Call me tightfisted though, but for this money, I think I’ll continue to use my £200 smartphone to wake up in the morning. Even though it is mostly the source of why I barely go to sleep at a reasonable hour in the first place!

What do you think? How much would you spend on an alarm clock? What do you currently use to wake up in the morning? (please don’t say your mother!) – Let us know in the comments!