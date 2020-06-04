Project CARS 3 Coming Very Soon – In-Engine Trailer Released!

Slightly Mad Studios living up to their name with what feels like the very sudden announcement of Project CARS 3. I haven’t even had a sniff of a rumour of this one, so either they’ve got their offices locked up tightly, or we’ve all just been a bit distracted. I suspect a bit of both. They’ve revealed the new game, but also unleashed aa fantastic in-engine trailer, which is always a good sign that development is moving well.

Project CARS 3

As you can expect, the new game will give hundreds of new cars, a load of cool race tracks to rip around, customisation options, and all the usual stuff. Unfortunately, they haven’t released more juicy details yet, but the trailer does give us a good start.

Trailer

“Get ready for Your Ultimate Driver Journey. Own, upgrade and customize hundreds of elite-brand road- and race-cars, personalize your racing hero, then race your way up from weekend warrior to racing legend in stunning global locations. Project CARS 3. Summer 2020 on PS4.” – PlayStation Europe YouTube

Release Date

Unfortunately, there’s no release date just yet, but we know the game is targeting a summer release, so it’s not like you’ve got long to wait. There’s not even a Steam page for the game yet, so we don’t have system requirements, features, etc. However, we expect more information will follow thick and fast over the coming days and weeks. Stay tuned!

Are you excited about a new Project CARS game? The last two were great looking but the controls never felt quite right to me. I’m more of a Forza guy these days. I’m still eager to give this new one a go though!