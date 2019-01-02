Project Cars 3 Hints At Need For Speed Shift Inspiration

Project Cars 3

In terms of racing simulators, Project Cars has successfully managed to fill something of a void created by the lack (or underwhelming nature) of the Gran Turismo series. Providing a more ‘realistic’ version of racing rather than many arcade counterparts, the game has found itself with a very strong and loyal fanbase. It has led to the franchise going from relative obscurity to mainstream popularity in a very short period.

While the release of the third game in the series is still a long way away, in a report via DSOGaming, strong hints have been given to what direction the franchise may be heading.

Need For Speed Shift

Slightly Mad Studios CEO Ian Bell has said: “We’ve learned a lesson here. And although we have no intention of reducing content. We know what we need to fix [and] where we made design decisions that were, let’s call it, ‘sub-optimal’. pCARS3 will be more of a spiritual successor to Shift. But with all of the sim goodness. Everyone appreciates.”

While you might be concerned at the link though, this isn’t actually bad news!

This Is Good News!

If you’re not overly familiar with the series, the association with ‘Need for Speed’ might set some alarm bells ringing. Shift was, however, something of a different creature. Unlike other games in the series which did focus on arcade-style action, Shift was a definite turn more towards the ‘simulator’. It’s cockpit mode, for example, is considered by many to be a game changer in terms of developers aiming for realism.

To use this innovation as an inspiration is, therefore, quite good news. It indicates that Slightly Mad Studios wants to move the franchise forward into something new. Rather than simply producing a new title that will rehash the existing ideas.

With the game unlikely to release before 2021, however, they have a lot of time to get this right!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Project Cars series? – Let us know in the comments!