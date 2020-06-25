Project CARS 3 Release Date is Revealed!

If you’re a fan of sim-racing games, and I certainly know I am, then you’ve undoubtedly been waiting (with much anticipation) for the launch of Project CARS 3. Well, if that is the case, then we have some excellent news for you! In a report via DSOGaming, Bandai Namco has confirmed that it will be set for release on August 28th!

Project CARS 3

The game itself is highly anticipated with it set to feature over 200 elite or road-class cars as well as also having around 140 tracks from around the world. Combine this with a career mode and the excellent multiplayer (presuming someone doesn’t ram you off the track at the first corner) then we’re arguably looking at one of the most interesting racing game releases since Forza Horizon 4.

Specifications

The only mild (and unusual) downside we have at this point is that Bandai Namco nor Slightly Mad Studios has revealed exactly what the PC requirements for the game will be. This is of particular note when you consider that this should (all going well) come with some amazing levels of eye-candy that have the potential to push even the best systems around at the moment to their limits. Oh, did we mention that this game is going to support 12K resolutions?

For the moment, however, we can take the good news, presuming nothing unusual happens in the next month, that Project CARS 3 will launch for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on August 28th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this franchise? – Let us know in the comments!