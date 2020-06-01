PS5 Event Rumored to Be Revealing Release Date & Price!

Last week we reported that on June 4th, Sony would be launching an official PS5 event showcasing “The Future of Gaming”. In other words, likely a pre-recorded video showing off some game footage from the upcoming system.

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, it seems that the reveals set to be made at the event might be significantly bigger than that. How big? Well, it is being suggested that Sony is also going to reveal not only the consoles release date but also how much it’s going to cost!

PS5 Release Date & Price

Now, we freely admit that this is seemingly all rumor and speculation, so take it with a pinch of salt. In fact, while reporting on this now, we still suspect that gaming may still be the only item on the June 4th agenda. If pricing is revealed, however, then an interview with PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan certainly doesn’t seem to be adding fuel to the rumors that it may be cheaper than anticipated.

“I think the best way that we can address this is by providing the best possible value proposition that we can. I don’t necessarily mean lowest price. Value is a combination of many things. In our area it means games, it means number of games, depth of games, breadth of games, quality of games, price of games… all of these things and how they avail themselves of the feature set of the platform.”

What Do We Think?

If you do want to watch the event live as it happens, then it starts on June 4th at 9 pm (British time) and you can check it out via the link here! – What do we think about this price business though?

Well, for several months now we’ve heard rumors that Sony was targeting a sub-$500 price for the PS5. It seems, however, that based on the comments from Jim Ryan this is seemingly becoming less and less likely. Will the price and release date be released in the event though? Well, we’ve only got a few more days before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!