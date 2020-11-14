PS5 Owners Report Major Downloading Bug

With the PS5 now being officially available (in some parts of the world), there are a lot of people out there clearly anxious to try out their brand new console and see just how good it actually is. Following various reports on Twitter, however, it seems that the system may come out of the box with a pretty major bug. Namely, that a download error may require users to have to perform a factory reset to get it working correctly again!

PS5 Download Bug!

So, what’s the problem? Well, it seems that the PS5 potentially has a pretty huge glitch in downloading games. While not confirmed to be a problem for all users, it seems that for many, games can get stuck in something of a virtual limbo.

Specifically, that when attempting to download a game, it either produces an error, meaning nothing happens, or in other cases it apparently gets incorrectly added to the queue meaning that while it never actually downloads the game, it also can’t be cancelled either. In other words, the game is, pending a factory reset, perpetually stuck there doing nothing!

Whoops…

While errors and bugs are always anticipated when a new console arrives, this is clearly quite an embarrassingly fundamental failure for what is a very basic requirement of a gaming console. While Sony has yet to officially comment on the situation, while an update will undoubtedly be very quickly thrown together and released, the only option users experiencing this problem apparently have is to reset the console, try again, and hope the issue doesn’t present itself the next time you try to download something.

Perhaps it’s just as well that the PS5 will not release in Europe until November 19th. We can, at least, simply let the ‘beta’ testers in America and Canada etc. work out some of the initial bugs!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
