PUBG Cheaters Get Trolled With Fake Hacking Software

The popularity for PUBG has died down a little over the last 12-months, but in terms of battle royale-style games, it’s undoubtedly still more than a little relevant among fans both old and new! When you get a game of this nature, however, it nearly always attracts people who want to cheat their way to win chicken dinners!

Well, in a video posted on YouTube by user “ScriptKid“, rather than waiting (and hoping) for the devs to fix the games infamous ‘cheating‘ problem, he instead decided to create his own rather unique solution. By making and publishing his own ‘hacking’ software, he used it as a trojan to deliberate lure would-be cheaters to download it. What happened then? Well, instead of helping them win, it instead made the users die in usual (and highly-amusing) circumstances.

PUBG Cheaters Get Rekt!

So, what did he do? Well, creating the software, he also paid for a bit of promotional ad-space on Google to ensure his PUBG ‘hacking’ website appeared pretty much near the top of the search engine when people were specifically looking for ‘PUBG cheating tools’. The bait was set…

Achieving thousands of downloads, you might at this point be wondering what it did? Well, instead of giving people an unfair advantage, the software actually looked to screw them over at every available opportunity. This included:

Automatically ejecting the cheater from a car/vehicle when it was at a guaranteed death speed

Allowing grenades to be ‘cooked’, but not thrown. Therefore often landing at the cheater feet without them knowing

Firing the gun whenever the cheater tried to revive someone. Ergo, killing the person the cheater was trying to help!

It does, however, get even more better than this! You see, all those deaths got automatically recorded and sent to the ‘hacking’ softwares creator!

Watch The Results

This is, without a doubt, my most favourite part of this troll. By ensuring deaths were recorded and automatically sent to his google drive, if a cheater downloaded his software and died directly because of it, he could watch the results he helped create! And, I presume, sip on a very well deserved drink!

“ScriptKid“, I don’t know who you are, but if you think you can do something similar for Call of Duty: Warzone, then you’ll be even more of an internet hero to me!

If you want to learn more or see it in action (yes, he includes a lot of death footage) you can check out the video below!