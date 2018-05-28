PUBG Developer Admits Its Let The Fans Down

PUBG Developer Admits It has Let the Fans Down but Promises Improvement

It is no small thing to suggest that 2017 was the year of the battle royale game. With both PUBG and Fortnite hitting massive popularity the further we get into 2018, the greater the divide between those 2 games becomes. While PUBG might have had the initial success, it failed to develop quickly enough and address the numerous problems it had. As such, over the last 6 months, while PUBG has dwindled, Fortnite has thrived.

It has finally led the developer, Bluenote, to issue a statement saying. in brief. that they apologize to the fans for failing to address problems. In addition, they even go as far to practically admit that they did nothing to stop the popularity boom of Fortnite.

PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds Biggest Problems

It is no secret that PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds has suffered significant problems from cheaters. A problem which escalated massively when it allowed Chinese players access to the servers. Since then though, despite all their best efforts, cheating is still relatively commonplace in the game. This is perhaps the biggest factor which led to people moving away permanently to Fortnite.

In addition, while the game is not ugly, its graphics are not fantastic either. In the statement, which you can read here, they even admit that that has been a problem.

The plus side is though that they have pledged to attempt to improve the game. In a nutshell, they have promised 4 things; improved graphics, improved performance, better server optimization and to finally deal with cheaters.

At this point, as sad as it is to say, I think the damage has been done. While PUBG still remains popular, I can’t see it ever regaining the giddy heights it achieved last year, no matter how hard they work on it. The saddest thing of all for me though is that as a game, I prefer it to Fortnite.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!