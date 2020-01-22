Purchased a 5600 XT? – Then Check Here for Your Bios Update!

As you may be aware, just days ahead of the release of the Radeon RX 5600 XT, AMD decided to throw something of a spanner into the works by releasing a brand new VBIOS for the graphics card. While I won’t bore you with the details, the short version is that AMD had found a way to squeeze a decent level of additional clock speeds from the GPU meaning that they’re now (generally speaking) notably faster than their originally advertised specifications.

Now, if you’ve just received your nice shiny new 5600 XT, while it’s perfectly fine with the existing BIOS in place, you could be missing out on some free performance gains if it hasn’t already been updated. Here’s the thing though, we’re willing to bet than a number of you don’t know how to do it.

Well, fortunately, a number of the major graphics card manufacturers have released the BIOS update as either an executable or part of an ‘easy update’ tool. And, since we’re nice, we’re going to pool those we’re aware of for you below!

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Bios Update

Now, before we give you the links, there’s a few little ground rules we need to get in place. Firstly, make sure (100%) that you update to the one for your specific graphics card. This includes the variant!

Secondly, while this shouldn’t give you any problems, there are always risks with BIOS updates. Specifically, you really don’t want a power cut or system crash to happen right in the middle of one. So, in other words, if you do choose to make the update, you do so entirely at your own risk!

Got it? Ok, here are all of the links to the updates we’re aware of so far!

We will attempt to keep this list updated in the coming days/weeks, but if you’re aware of any we haven’t posted here, be sure to drop us a link in the comments!

In addition, if your specific GPU isn’t on this list and you want to make the update, then we’d recommend visiting your manufacturer’s specific product website!

What do you think? Do you own an AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT? Are you pleased or disappointed with the BIOS update? – Let us know in the comments!