QNAP Announces Compact USB Type-C to 5GbE Adapter

Finger Sized 5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

QNAP is launching the new QNA-UC5G1T, a highly compact Ethernet adapter for conveniently adding 5GbE/2.5GbE/1GbE/100MbE connectivity. This is useful for users on the go using laptops or for quickly connecting a PC to a network.

Inside, it is powered by an AQuantia AQC111U and it uses a USB 3.0 Type-C port. Users can expect speeds of up to 428MB/s download and 522MB/s upload in Windows. The device draws power entirely via the USB port, so no other cables are necessary. When running, the port lights up green on the left for 5GbE and amber for 2.5GbE or lower speeds.

Using it is simple. One end has the RJ45 port, while the other has a USB Type-C port. Simply plug it into a laptop or PC in Windows or even in Linux with the AQuantia driver installation.

For now, MacOS devices are not supported, but it is coming soon. Furthermore, users can also use this add-on on QNAP NAS devices.

How Much is the QNAP QNA-UC5G1T Adapter?

The QNAP QNA-UC5G1T is now available directly on their website for only $70 USD. Which includes a 0.2m long USB-C cable out of the box. So users can immediately plug it into their system and into the network.