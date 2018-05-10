QNAP Introduces the TS-932X 9-Bay Dual-10GbE NAS

Dual-10GbE 9-Bay NAS from QNAP

QNAP is releasing yet another 9-bay Hybrid NAS following up the TS-963X. This time it is the TS-932X, a 9-bay 10GbE capable NAS. Although it looks similar to the TS-963X, having 5x 3.5″ + 4x 2.5″ bays, there are some key differences in terms of TS-932X’s features which set it apart.

Instead of using an AMD processor, the TS-932X uses Annapurna Labs‘ Alpine AL-324 Quad-core 1.7GHz 64-bit ARM Cortex-A57 Processor. It also has better network connectivity, offering dual 1GbE ports as well as dual 10GbE SFP+ ports.

“The TS-932X is a 9-bay NAS that is the physical size of a standard 4-bay/6-bay NAS and strikes a balance between storage capacity and performance,” says Dan Lin, Product Manager of QNAP. “Coupled with the advanced Qtier technology and 10GbE support, it provides a highly cost-efficient private cloud NAS solution” he adds.

Like the TS-963X, a single 140mm smart fan ensures the drives do not overheat. The larger fan size also ensures that the NAS operates quietly, which QNAP says is only up to 18.7 dB(A) when fully populated.

How Much is the QNAP TS-932X NAS?

Users have two options: the TS-932X-8G or TS-932X-2G. One comes with a single stick of 8GB DDR4 2400 memory, while the other comes with a single stick of 2GB DDR4 2400. This NAS can max out up to 16GB but it has only a single SO-DIMM slot available.

The 2GB variant is now available via Span.com for £507.00 without VAT. Meanwhile the 8GB version costs £663.00 without VAT.

For more information and hardware specs, visit the official TS-932X product page.