QNAP Launches Budget TS-332X 10GbE NAS with M.2 Support

New 10GbE Budget NAS Option from QNAP

QNAP is launching their new TS-332X 3-bay NAS that aims to deliver performance for those on a lower budget. In fact, this NAS has a comprehensive array of features including SSD Caching and Auto Tiering. It even has a 10GbE SFP+ port and three M.2 SATA 6Gb/s SSD slots.

Inside, it is powered by a 4-core AnnapurnaLabs Alpine AL-324 1.7GHz Cortex-A57 processor. In terms of memory, it is available with either 2GB or 4GB DDR4, upgradeable up to 16GB in total.

Up to three SATA 6Gb/s 2.5″/3.5″ and three M.2 2280 SSDs are supported, letting users utilize SSD caching. The TS-332X even supports Auto-Tiering, providing users quick access to frequented data. The drives can also be configured in RAID 5, which gives users a balanced performance with data redundancy.

In terms of external ports, two more RJ45 ports for 1GbE connectivity are available. There are also three USB 3.0 ports (two in back, one in front), as well as an audio output jack for bypassing the built-in speaker.

How Much is the QNAP TS-332X NAS?

The 2GB version of the TS-332X 3-bay 10GbE NAS is now available for £322.00 via span.com. Meanwhile, the 4GB variant carries a retail price of £363.00.