QNAP Launches the TR-004 4-Bay RAID DAS Enlosure

Simple Storage Expansion Solution

QNAP has a new 4-bay Direct Attached Storage (DAS) box they are calling the TR-004. This uses UBS 3.1 Gen.1 and supports up to four 3.5-inch SATA drives inside.

As the name suggests, a DAS box allows users to directly connect external drives to the PC. In this case, it also offers flexible RAID options that are simple to setup. Much simpler than NAS since users can just flip the dip switches to their preferred RAID settings.

Users have the option of running it in Individual Mode, JBOD mode, RAID 0, RAID 1/10, RAID 5 and Software Ctrl Mode. This solution is quite flexible and can also be used to expand NAS storage further. Although the QNAP TR-004 does not support the following: the TS-128, TS-228, TS-131, TS-231, TS-431, TS-431U, and NAS models that cannot be updated to QTS 4.3.6 (or later).

It is also possible to use it for sharing files across platforms. The device has a built in Disk health monitoring, External RAID protection, and Storage Pool Creation support for further peace of mind.

How Much is the QNAP TR-004 DAS?

The QNAP TR-004 4-bay RAID enclosure DAS is now available for £179.00.