QNAP Reveals the TS-x31P3 Series Quad-core 1.7GHz 2.5GbE NAS

QNAP, a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, has today announced the launch of the quad-core 1.70 GHz 2.5 GbE TS-x31P3 series NAS. Available in 2-bay and 4-bay models, the TS-x31P3 series provides smooth multimedia playback, supports Snapshot backup and HBS (Hybrid Backup Sync) for local, offsite, and cloud backup. The TS-x31P3 series is recommended for home and office users that want to benefit from 2.5 GbE networking to accelerate everyday usage and disaster recovery.

QNAP TS-x31P3 Series NAS

With 1 GbE and 2.5 GbE ports, the TS-x31P3 series allows users to easily adopt high-speed networking. Existing CAT5e/CAT6 cables can be used to connect a TS-x31P3 series model to a 2.5 GbE switch to enable faster backup and smoother media streaming. Three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports allow users to connect various peripherals and devices – including expansion enclosures to flexibly expand the TS-x31P3’s storage capacity. The TS-x31P3 series comes with 2 GB or 4 GB RAM as standard and supports up to 8 GB RAM.

The TS-x31P3’s Notification Center consolidates all QTS system events and alerts, providing users with a single-app notification solution. Security Counselor evaluates and recommends security settings to improve NAS security. HBS allows users to back up NAS data to another NAS or to cloud storage for an off-site copy to ensure higher data security. Snapshots are also supported to assist users in mitigating the threat of ransomware and accidental deletion/modification of files.

The built-in QTS App Center provides a wide range of applications to boost productivity: Surveillance Station allows for building a secure surveillance system; Qsync automatically synchronizes files between NAS, mobile devices and computers; Container Station allows the direct hosting of LXC and Docker apps; QmailAgent centralizes management of multiple email accounts; Notes Station 3 enables collaborative note-taking; Qfiling automates file organization, and Qsirch allows users to quickly find files. Users can also download companion mobile apps to remotely access their NAS to improve work efficiency.

Specifications

TS-231P3-2G: Annapurna Labs AL314 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 2 GB RAM

TS-231P3-4G: Annapurna Labs AL314 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 4 GB RAM

TS-431P3-2G: Annapurna Labs AL314 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 2 GB RAM

TS-431P3-4G: Annapurna Labs AL314 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor, 4 GB RAM

Where Can I Learn More?

Packing a lot of useful features, this new release from QNAP certainly seems to tick a lot of the right boxes for NAS enthusiasts. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!