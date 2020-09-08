QNAP Unveil its High-speed Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Card

Stepping into the Wi-Fi 6 era, QNAP Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today released the QXP-W6-AX200 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 PCIe network card for NAS and PC.

The QXP-W6-AX200 supports the IEEE 802.11ax standard (backward compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO 2Tx2R, MU-MIMO TX/RX, and can be installed in a QNAP NAS, or Windows/Linux PC to provide fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. When installed in a Windows PC, the QXP-W6-AX200 also provides Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

The QXP-W6-AX200 is a PCIe Gen 2×1 Wi-Fi 6 adapter with an Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 module, providing speeds of up to 2400 Mbps – significantly faster than Wi-Fi 5. The new antenna design supports dual band 802.11ax 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, and the multiple angle tilt and magnetic base provides the best signal strength direction and location.

The QXP-W6-AX200 allows a QNAP NAS to break free from Ethernet cables, or it can be installed in a Windows or Linux PC for faster downloading speeds and low-latency connectivity. In addition, when installed in a Windows PC, the QXP-W6-AX200 provides Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, improving the speed and active range for communicating with compatible devices.

A driver is required when the QXP-W6-AX200 is used in a PC/Server. Use the following links to download for Windows and Linux. A driver is not required when the QXP-W6-AX200 is used in a QNAP NAS.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

Although QNAP has not (at the time of writing) confirmed a specific release date nor price for their new QXP-W6-AX200 wifi-6 networking card, if you do want to learn more about it, then you can check out the products official website via the link here!

