Qualcomm Announces the Snapdragon X55 2nd-Gen 5G Modem

2nd Generation 5G Modem from Qualcomm

Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon X55, their 2nd generation 5G modem. This brings about further improvements from their Snapdragon X50, which will be on the first round of 5G capable phones.

What is New with the Snapdragon X55?

The Snapdragon X55 supports 5G in both its mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectral options. Users can expect up to 7 gigabits per second (Gbps) download speeds, 3 Gbps upload speeds and Category 22 LTE with up to 2.5 Gbps LTE download speeds.

The 2nd gen 5G modem also supports dynamic spectrum sharing between 4G and 5G. This enables operators to accelerate 5G deployments by using their existing 4G spectrum holdings to deliver both 4G & 5G services dynamically.

“Qualcomm Technologies is spearheading the first wave of 5G launches with our first generation 5G mobile platform. With significant evolution in capabilities and performance, our second generation commercial 5G modem is a true testament to the maturity and leadership of our 5G technology. We expect our 5G platform to accelerate 5G commercial momentum and power virtually all 5G launches in 2019 while significantly expanding the global 5G rollout footprint,” said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated.

When Will this be Available on Devices?

Snapdragon X55 is currently sampling to customers and expected to be in commercial devices by late 2019. For more information visit https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-x55-5g-modem.