be quiet! Silent Base 601 Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Silent Base 601

The latest be quiet! chassis is here, and it comes as a big celebration of their first! Following on from the first Silent Base chassis from a few years ago, the new one is better than ever. With a relentless focus on acoustic performance, be quiet! are clearly living up to their name here. This chassis comes with full metal frame and panel construction to reduce unwanted vibrations. That does mean it’s going to be heavier, but for good reason. Add to that ultra-thick and premium noise dampening materials, quality dust filters, premium fans and more. If you’re one for showing off, they also make a tempered glass model. However, today we’ll be looking at the dual solid side panel version.

Features

Innovative airflow concept with improved angled noise-dampening air vents in the front and top

10mm high-grade, extra-thick dampening mats

Two pre-installed Pure Wings 2 140mm fans

Detachable fan bracket at the top for easy installation of fans or radiators

Support for water cooling radiators up to 360mm in length

PSU shroud for a clean look and easy cable management

Removable side panels released with the push of a button – no screws needed

Easily removable dust filters

Optional side window made of tinted and tempered glass

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official be quiet! product page here.

What be quiet! Had to Say