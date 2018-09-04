be quiet! Silent Base 601 Mid-Tower Chassis Review
Peter Donnell / 4 hours ago
Silent Base 601
The latest be quiet! chassis is here, and it comes as a big celebration of their first! Following on from the first Silent Base chassis from a few years ago, the new one is better than ever. With a relentless focus on acoustic performance, be quiet! are clearly living up to their name here. This chassis comes with full metal frame and panel construction to reduce unwanted vibrations. That does mean it’s going to be heavier, but for good reason. Add to that ultra-thick and premium noise dampening materials, quality dust filters, premium fans and more. If you’re one for showing off, they also make a tempered glass model. However, today we’ll be looking at the dual solid side panel version.
Features
- Innovative airflow concept with improved angled noise-dampening air vents in the front and top
- 10mm high-grade, extra-thick dampening mats
- Two pre-installed Pure Wings 2 140mm fans
- Detachable fan bracket at the top for easy installation of fans or radiators
- Support for water cooling radiators up to 360mm in length
- PSU shroud for a clean look and easy cable management
- Removable side panels released with the push of a button – no screws needed
- Easily removable dust filters
- Optional side window made of tinted and tempered glass
Specifications
For in-depth specifications, please visit the official be quiet! product page here.
What be quiet! Had to Say
“Silent Base was be quiet’s first PC case series. Technological advancements of later be quiet! PC cases helped mold the new Silent Base 601. This latest generation of Silent Base cases is the perfect choice when it comes to combining silent cooling and best-in-class usability, two qualities that help drive be quiet’s development process, leading to several familiar as well as unique features. Silent Base’s frame and panels are made entirely of metal, decreasing sound-inducing vibrations to an absolute minimum. Also, for those who enjoy PC build related aesthetics, Silent Base 601 comes with a tempered glass-windowed side panel or a sound-insulated metal side panel for true silence enthusiasts and is available in three highlighted colours: black, orange and silver.” – be quiet!